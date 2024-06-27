50 days after the Maury County tornado, the recovery is slow for many

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been 50 days since an EF 3 tornado tore through Maury County, leaving one woman dead and scores of homes destroyed. Despite all of the volunteers who have been on the ground helping, the recovery has been frustratingly slow for many homeowners.

On Thursday, several residents who didn't want to go on camera told me they're locked in bitter battles with their insurance companies. Until they're given guidance on how to move forward, all they can do is wait.

But just waiting around isn't a luxury most people can afford, which is where The Family Center in Columbia comes in.

"So we help people pay their rent and utilities," said Dawn Taylor, the executive director. "We have a food pantry. We help homeless find permanent housing."

For the first 30 years, the organization focused mainly on homeless outreach, but that all changed with the tornado.

"We’ve just now added disaster relief to our genre," said Taylor.

Quickly, their office became a hub. Their conference room is full of water bottles, clothing and non-perishable food items. They take everything, literally. They don't reject any donation.

"Doesn’t matter what it is, just say yes and we’ll figure it out later," said Taylor.

But now, as short-term relief turns into a long painful recovery, Taylor is making sure they're meeting those needs too.

"There’s still a lot in hotels, so they’re racking up some debt that way. So, we do collect gift cards for food and gas," said Taylor.

The organization also helps homeowners with tree removal.

"If the tree did not touch a structure, their insurance company is not able to help them," she said. "We’re just grateful that maybe we can help piece some of that need together, take some of that hurt and worry away."

For many, the wait to begin the recovery can be agonizing, but Dawn hopes everyone knows they won't be going through it alone. "Just know we are here for you," she said.

If you're still need of assistance from the Maury County tornado, you're invited to fill out this form.If you'd like to make monetary donations or sign up to volunteer, Maury County has ways to do so by clicking here.

And if you'd like to directly help The Family Center,click here.

NewsChannel 5 viewers chip in

Thursday morning, Storm 5 Senior Meteorologist Lelan Statom presented a check to Taylor at The Family Center of Maury County.

They received nearly $7,000 from you, our viewers, who donated to the NewsChannel 5 Cares Storm Relief Fund in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund. This particular non-profit has been serving Maury County for more than three decades and they help residents with emergency housing, utility assistance, a food pantry and much more.

We again thank you for your donations.