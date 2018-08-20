53-Year-Old Canoer Drowns On Buffalo River

BUFFALO, Tenn. - A 53-year-old Carroll County man drowned over the weekend while canoeing the Buffalo River.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed the incident happened Sunday around 1 p.m. in Humphreys County.

Roger Balentine and his girlfriend were canoeing when they became stuck in a sunken treetop.

Both were said to be in good condition when they initially got stuck. However, the TWRA said Balentine went swimming for some items that had fallen out of the canoe and went under.

He never resurfaced. Officials said he was not wearing a life jacket.

His body was recovered a few hours later, not far from where he went missing.

