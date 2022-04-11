59th State of the Metropolitan Government address will be at Antioch's Southeast Community Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper will deliver the 59th annual State of the Metropolitan Government address at the Southeast Community Center in Antioch on April 27.

The state of Metro address must be held annually in a public facility, per a charter amendment adopted in 2006. This year will mark the first time since the charter's adoption that a mayor has chosen a site outside of the downtown core.

The selected location, chosen for its proximity to the now-shuttered Global Mall, will reinforce Cooper's resolution to approve two option agreements authorizing the purchase of properties that include part of the Global Mall site.

If approved, part of the site is intended to be leased to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Plans for the remainder of the site are uncertain, but Metro Councilmember Joy Styles has alluded to community conversations about shared spaces for nonprofits and other beneficial public options.

