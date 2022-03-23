Mayor Cooper announces Metro Nashville purchase of Global Mall at the Crossings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper and District 32 Councilwoman Joy Styles held a news conference announcing the end of a decade of uncertainty surrounding the future of the site of the Global Mall at the Crossings. Residents can now officially expect a long-awaited community-driven revival.

The conference covered intentions for the site, soon to be purchased by Metro Nashville. Vanderbilt University Medical Center has also signed a Letter of Intent to negotiate a long-term lease of at least 600,000 square feet for health care related services.

“We are investing in one of our fastest-growing neighborhoods, and it will pay major dividends for our city and Southeast Nashville in particular,” Cooper said. “World-class health care is just the start of what this site can do for the community.”

Part of the property will be dedicated to an establishment of a permanent arts space called the Antioch Performing Arts Center that will allow Antioch to host arts programs including dance, visual arts and theatre in its own backyard.

“This is incredible news for our area," said Styles. "After so many years of the mall sitting vacant, we are finally able to move forward with its new future for the community. I am grateful that Vanderbilt has recognized Antioch as a critical investment for community health care. I am also elated that with the purchase of the mall, we can now have a permanent arts space, an Antioch Performing Arts Center, to bring arts to Antioch.”

The property may also include space dedicated to after-school youth programming, childcare, Metro offices and services and entrepreneur and small business development opportunities, depending on the results of community surveys and public meetings.

The decision to purchase and repurpose the former mall property follows extensive grassroots community engagement, including surveying more than 500 Antioch residents.

The Southeast Community Center, located at 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy in Antioch, hosted the conference at 2:30 p.m.