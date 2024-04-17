$5M workforce training facility in La Vergne focusing on the labor shortage

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new, technologically advanced professional construction worker training center is holding an open house in La Vergne to address the labor shortage.

The 25,000-square-foot structure is built on four acres of land along Veterans Memorial Parkway, near U.S. Hwy. 41, Murfreesboro Pike.

The purpose of the $5 million facility is to address the area’s labor shortage, as rapid growth continues in the Nashville region. The facility is owned and operated by the Mid-South Carpenters Regional Council Training Trust Fund.

Training there is conducted for professional carpenters and millwrights from the Southeastern Carpenters Regional Council, which operates Carpenters Local 223 and Millwright Local 1554 out of the facility as well.

The new facility will cater training to what's needed on job sites around the mid-state.

That includes scaffold training to prepare carpenters for work in nuclear power plants, mechatronics/robot stations training for automotive plant projects and conveyor and power/free monorail systems training for the automotive, food, beverage and transportation industries.

The facility will also offer soft-skill training on topics such as Leadership, Jobsite Communication, and Human Performance.