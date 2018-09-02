5th Annual Old School BBQ Festival Held At Riverfront Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Labor Day tradition brought old and new friends together in Nashville. The 5th annual Old School BBQ Festival was held at Riverfront Park.

The event Sunday featured live music, entertainment for families, and plenty of barbecue.

People from all across the country come to Nashville to check it out.

“Well, the kids are heading back to school, and summer is winding down,” said Delia Williams, who was visiting from South Carolina. “It’s something about a bbq and old school music. It is just something you cannot miss.”

The event was held in conjunction with the 20th annual John Merritt Classic weekend. TSU took on Bethune-Cookman Saturday at Nissan Stadium. See stats from that game at this link.