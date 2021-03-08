6-10 day outlook shows wet, cool conditions returning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week is giving everyone a taste of spring with mild temperatures, and dry weather for much of it. But next week is shaping up to be a different story.

The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 day outlook, and it’s not favorable for people enjoying dry weather with above-average temperatures.

WTVF Temperature outlook for the next six to ten days

All signs point to an unsettled pattern moving into the area early next week and lingering for a good portion of the week. That means rain is looking likely for much of next week, and temperatures are expected to be at to below normal.