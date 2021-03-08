Menu

Watch
News

Actions

6-10 day outlook shows wet, cool conditions returning

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
Precipitation outlook for the next six to ten days
6-10 Day Precip.png
Posted at 3:37 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 16:40:44-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week is giving everyone a taste of spring with mild temperatures, and dry weather for much of it. But next week is shaping up to be a different story.

The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 day outlook, and it’s not favorable for people enjoying dry weather with above-average temperatures.

6-10 Day Temp.png
Temperature outlook for the next six to ten days

All signs point to an unsettled pattern moving into the area early next week and lingering for a good portion of the week. That means rain is looking likely for much of next week, and temperatures are expected to be at to below normal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast