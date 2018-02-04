6 Arrested In Murder Of Winchester Man

WINCHESTER, Tenn. - Six people have been taken into custody after a missing man’s remains were found in Franklin County.

Authorities said 50-year-old James Leon Wood was reported missing on January 18. Officials searched his home on January 25 and found his remains on the property.

Indictments were obtained in the case on Friday charging six people in relation to Wood’s murder.

Reports confirmed Glenna Yvonne Wood, Mikayla Danielle Harmon, Grant Matthew Poole, Kisha Evelyn Anderson, and Joseph Scott Newingham were located in Thornton, Colorado around 4:30 p.m. Friday and taken into custody.

A sixth suspect, identified as Shawn Michael Hampton, was found in Madison County, Alabama around 9:45 p.m. Friday and taken into custody. All six were arrested without incident.

Wood, Harmon, Poole, and Hampton have been charged with first degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and abuse of a corpse.

Anderson and Newingham were charged with accessory after the fact.