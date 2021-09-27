Watch
6 improving at Tennessee hospital after grocery shooting

Mark Humphrey/AP
People pray during a vigil at the Collierville Town Hall, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Collierville, Tenn. The vigil is for the person killed and those injured when a gunman attacked people in a Kroger grocery store Thursday before he was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 11:46 AM, Sep 27, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A hospital spokeswoman says six people who were wounded in a mass shooting at a Tennessee supermarket are no longer in critical condition.

Angie Golding, a spokeswoman for Regional One Health in Memphis, told news outlets that one person was in serious condition and five others were in good condition Sunday.

On Thursday, a gunman killed one person and himself and wounded 14 others at a Kroger in Collierville, east of Memphis. Police say the victims included 10 employees and five customers.

A family friend says the gunman worked in a sushi business at the store. The Collierville store remains closed.

