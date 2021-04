LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (Tenn.) — Giles County Sheriff's Office officials are investigating the shooting death of 62-year-old James Dayton Grimes.

Grimes was killed Mon., April 19 at the 600 block of Buford Station Road in Lynnville. Deputies were called to the area at 9:39 p.m.

No other details of the case were released. Officials asked anyone with information on the homicide to call the Giles County Sheriff's Department at 931-363-3505, or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.