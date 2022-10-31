63-year-old man now facing murder charges in death of Cookeville teen

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man in Cookeville is now facing murder charges in the death of a 15-year-old girl.

Olivia Taylor was reported missing on Wednesday, but by the next day, her body was found in a wooded rural area east of Cookeville.

Charles "Chuck" Carter, 63, was arrested last week on an aggravated statutory rape charge. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said he admitted before Olivia's body was found that he gave her illegal narcotics, which caused her death.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office

Carter is now additionally charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. He is being held in the Putnam County Jail without bond and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.