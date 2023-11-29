65,000 Moon Pies donated to Fort Campbell service members

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — On Tuesday, Fort Campbell saw the arrival of a special delivery to remember. It couldn't have happened without the giving spirit of so many people.

"The USO is the military's leading military non-profit," said Ann Jarvis, executive director of the Fort Campbell USO. "The USO is a happy place. We just lift the morale of service members."

"It's super exciting, actually," she continued, referring to the special delivery. "I love when we get big donations like this."

Donations of what?

"Moon Pies!" Ann smiled.

An Averitt Express truck pulled up to the USO with 10,000 boxes carrying 65,000 Moon Pies.

"We just hope to express our appreciation for these troops and their bravery," said Rob Holder with Moon Pie.

Rob explained schools all over the southeast took part in patriotic pie fundraisers to donate all of the pies to Fort Campbell. Averitt Express delivered the Moon Pies from Chattanooga Bakery to post, 197 miles, at no cost.

For Ann, what's best about this delivery is the thought of how many people made this happen.

"We're actually in the middle of a troop movement here at Fort Campbell," she said. "We've got service members coming back from eastern Europe, service members headed to eastern Europe. These will be a nice special treat too, a little taste of home."

"I'm just impressed with how many acts of kindness we're experiencing," Rob added.

"We'll gladly accept the donation to help spread the love and get those donations out to service members and their families," said Ann.