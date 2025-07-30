Canadian neo-Nazi sentenced for assaults committed during hate group's Nashville protests

––––––––––––––––––––––

June 24, 2024: Data compiled by watchdog groups suggests that neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups have targeted the Volunteer State with racist flyers at an alarming rate in the past year, signaling a more brazen and calculated focus on the state. The statistics are alarming.

Submitted Flyers left outside Black churches in Columbia, Tennessee, in July 2023.

July 19, 2024: Standing on what is now the Diane Nash Plaza — named after the civil rights legend who came here to confront a Nashville mayor and a community's racism — I decided to confront the hate that has once again reared its ugly head. Click here to watch my exchange.

Screengrab from group's livestream Phil Williams confronts out-of-state neo-Nazis who have been harassing Nashvillians

August 20, 2024: He warned me there would be consequences if I failed to comply with his demands to air a white-supremacist video. Then, nothing happened. And now that man faces his own consequences. Read more about Kai Liam Nix.

September 16, 2024: Millersville, Tennessee, is gaining national attention for an approach to governing that democracy advocates fear. Here, conspiracy theorists carry guns and badges, using their police powers to explore notions that are sometimes completely divorced from reality. You can find a series of stories here.

WTVF Millersville Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor

November 18, 2024: An exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation has discovered that those Christian nationalists have set their sights on a remote Middle Tennessee county, hoping to attract hundreds, even thousands, of like-minded people from across the country as part of efforts, in the words of one activist, to “radicalize Main Street.” Find the full story here.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Gainesboro in Jackson County, Tennessee

November 25, 2024: As word spread across Jackson County, a gathering of friends quickly grew into an impromptu town hall. Some just came with questions — others, with deep concerns. Watch the full story.

December 2, 2024: The American Renaissance Conference — which calls Montgomery Bell State Park its "home away from home" — provides yet another example of the rise of hate and extremism in Tennessee. Watch what happened when Phil Williams went to this influential hate conference.

Mike Rose/WTVF American Renaissance Conference attendees take a break on a balcony at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn.

December 9, 2024: Podcaster C.Jay Engel thinks I’m part of a grand conspiracy, twisting his words and the views of his Christian nationalist partner Andrew Isker, apparently taking orders from what he calls "the American Regime." Here are the facts.

December 26, 2024: "Rarely in my nearly 40-year career as a journalist have I felt the target on my back as continuously and intensely as I have in the last 15 months." Read this personal reflection by Phil Williams.

January 17, 2025: It's an image that again shows hate rearing its ugly head in Middle Tennessee: a neo-Nazi standing in the lobby of Nashville’s Jewish Community Center while wearing a costume that mocks an Orthodox rabbi. See the neo-Nazis' videos and chats.

January 23, 2025: A manifesto left behind by the Antioch High School shooter reveals a 17-year-old young man who was sucked into the world of hate and never found his way out, says a veteran researcher who specializes in hate and political extremism.

Submitted Poster for Atomwaffen Division hate group

January 27, 2025: For as long as he can remember, Gunner Joseph Fisher, 18, has thought about mass murder. Driven by a hatred of Jews, African Americans and Muslims, Fisher believed he was “bound to murder.”

March 3, 2025: From their participation in a conference in Middle Tennessee, to the compound being built in East Tennessee, Patriot Front has become a growing presence in Tennessee. Who are they? Phil Williams investigates.

Unicorn Riot Patriot Front members give Nazi salutes in leaked video obtained by the non-profit media outlet Unicorn Riot.

March 6, 2025: Dramatic video obtained by NewsChannel 5 shows why a Canadian neo-Nazi now faces new charges for an assault back in July on the streets of Nashville. That video was captured by a group of neo-Nazis themselves.

April 14, 2025: A recent guest hosted by the Christian nationalist podcasters in Jackson County, Tennessee, highlights their willingness to flirt with ideas that critics call antisemitic and with characters who engage in Holocaust denial. Andrew Isker himself believes Jews should be treated as second-class citizens because, as he puts it, “this country belongs to Jesus.”

Screen capture, Contra Mundum C.Jay Engel and Andrew Isker on Contra Mundum podcast

June 16, 2025: An armed man arrested during Nashville’s “No Kings” protest has a long history of fascination with Nazis and mass murderers, and he was already on the FBI's radar, NewsChannel 5 Investigates has learned.

July 21, 2025: He’s a Hitler-loving podcaster on a mission to convince young Christian men to hate – all in the name of God. He wants a right-wing Christian government that will deport Jews, immigrants and people of color. He does not rule out the possible need for genocide. Meet the Tennessee man.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Phil Williams confronts Corey Mahler

July 28, 2025: For the politically connected investors behind the Christian nationalist project in Jackson County, Tennessee, our NewsChannel 5 investigation has now discovered, it’s about business, power and modeling what they describe as an alternative view of America.

