$65 million Williamson County real estate listing could break record

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — If Twin Rivers Farm sells for $65 million, it would break the state record for luxury properties sold in Tennessee.

There are more than 380 acres of preserved land, a lake, and a barn. There are hiking trails and several water features located on the property. At the top of the hill is a luxury estate and a pool house with a retractable roof.

The home's roof is built with a material that's expected to last for the lifetime of the house. In addition, there's a gun range, greenhouse, and guest room in the barn. The property is listed by Dan McEwen.

"The grounds around the house — you have chess, and Bocce ball, and tennis, and basketball and golf, and there’s just so much to do around this property," McEwen said, "I think that’s what makes it different."

If it sells at the list price, it will break the state record.

“I believe there’s a home that sold for $28 million, there’s also a really beautiful farm in Franklin that brought about $48 million, but nothing’s brought near this,” McEwen said.

Inside the home, almost everything is custom.

"You can see right through the kitchen cabinets, there’s a pizza oven out there," McEwen said.

There's a rock room, a theater, and a resort-style gym.

"World-class place to work out,” McEwen said, “There’s also a spa back here, you’ve got the massage area."

There are a couple of secret passageways too.

"This is my favorite book because pull it back, and this leads down to the basement," McEwen said.

By the arcade, there's a storm shelter in a vault.

"Behind it, we can actually go in, they have a wine cellar," McEwen said.

In the primary bedroom, there are dual bathrooms as well as a cashmere sitting room and patio.

The homeowner is the co-founder of Oaktree Capital which is a global investment firm.

Dan said that out-of-state buyers are still fueling the luxury real estate market.

"And this is just exhibit A on what’s happening in Middle Tennessee on how these farms are being developed into luxury properties," McEwen said.