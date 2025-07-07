67-year-old driver dies after crashing into Tennessee State University campus building at high speed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 67-year-old man has died after his vehicle crashed into a building on Tennessee State University's campus on Sunday.

Kenneth Fulson was driving a Cadillac CTS northbound on 31st Avenue North when he went through a stop sign at the intersection of John A. Merritt Boulevard, according to the preliminary investigation.

The vehicle continued onto the sidewalk before striking a water main structure and then the corner of the brick wall in front of Frederick S. Humphreys Hall on TSU's campus.

Investigators found the vehicle's speedometer showed the Cadillac was traveling at 60 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Fulson died at the scene of the 1:25 p.m. crash.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.