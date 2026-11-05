68 rescued after record flooding hits Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least 68 people have been rescued after heavy overnight rainfall caused flash flooding in southeastern Tennessee, prompting a state of emergency in Polk County.

According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), 8 to 10 inches of rain fell in parts of the watershed affecting Polk County, with flooding primarily impacting the city of Copperhill.

The Ocoee River reached a record crest of 18.05 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As of 11 a.m. CT Thursday, the river had crested and fallen below action stage.

TEMA said 68 rescues have been completed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee National Guard, with assistance coordinated through the agency.

Polk County has declared a state of emergency, while Tennessee's State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville remains activated at Level 4, an elevated status, to coordinate the response.

Shelter and supplies available for residents

The American Red Cross is supporting an evacuation center at Copper Basin Fire and Rescue for residents displaced by the flooding or in need of a safe place to stay.

A distribution site has also been established to provide essential supplies to affected residents.

Distribution site location: Piggly Wiggly, 125 Five Points Drive, Copperhill, TN 37317.

Copperhill Utilities has issued a mandatory water conservation notice as TEMA works with Polk County officials to deliver water to residents. Residents are being asked to conserve water until the notice is lifted.

The Polk County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of the Ocoee Region have also established donation funds to support flood victims. The Chamber of Commerce identified baby supplies and toiletries as specific needs.

Roads and state park impacted by flooding

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working to clear mud from State Route 68, while several other roads in the area remain impacted by flooding.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, follow road closures and never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

Drivers can check current road conditions through TDOT's SmartWay website.

Ocoee River State Park has also been impacted by flooding and is currently closed to visitors.

What residents should know

TEMA said protecting lives remains its top priority as local and state agencies continue assisting affected communities.

Anyone in immediate danger should call 911. Residents are encouraged to follow instructions from local emergency officials, prepare to evacuate if directed and check on neighbors who may need additional assistance.

No additional rainfall is expected in the area for the remainder of the week, according to TEMA. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 70s Thursday, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

TEMA continues coordinating with Polk County officials, local emergency responders and community partners as recovery efforts continue.