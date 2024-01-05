6th sci-fi fan and collecting convention returns to Nashville in the fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sci-Fi fans listen up! The 6th ICC Con is coming back to Nashville this fall.
Its a sci-fi fan and collecting convention!
CEO Michael Havens says you can see collectibles not seen for decades that could be worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Not to mention costumes and the chance to meet celebrities!
Tickets went live at the beginning of the month and the popularity of the event is seeing a big jump!
The event runs from October 3rd to the 6th at the Music City Sheraton Hotel and Convention Center.
