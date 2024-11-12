$7.5 million grant will help open affordable, supportive housing for youth aging out of foster care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eighteen is the number we associate with adulthood, but we all know there's still a lot to learn at that age.

Despite that a lot of times, teens who age out of foster care are left to fend for themselves. Each year, some 20,000 young people age out of America's foster care system, left to navigate adulthood on their own.

At the local level, I am Next is committed to changing the narrative.

I am Next is an organization based in Nashville that's focused on helping kids who age out. Safe and stable housing is a top priority.

"We're kind of getting away from the shared living model, and really going into the autonomous, single studio apartments to give these guys a sense of ownership, integrity, autonomy, and we're really excited," said Nathan Harmening, executive director at I am Next.

Using a $7.5 million grant from the city, at least 60 young adults at a time who are exiting foster care will be able to call a renovated motel off Murfreesboro Pike their home. The apartment complex has been named Greenview Apartments. Before the end of the year, I am Next plans to move in vulnerable 18 to 24-year-olds and start their holistic work.

The multi-million award for permanent supportive housing is the largest one ever granted by Metro Nashville's Barnes Fund for Affordable Housing.

"We have this great opportunity to really develop a community here instead of letting this thing kind of sit and be an eyesore," Harmening said.

Subsidies will cover housing costs for most of the young adults until they can increase their income.

One of the helpful resources available to the tenants will be an on-site driving school. An overwhelming number of young adults who age out of foster care have major trouble getting a driver's license.

