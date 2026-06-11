7-Eleven customers can save 50 cents per gallon on select dates through July

(WTVF) — Drivers looking to save money at the pump have a few opportunities left this summer.

7-Eleven is offering customers 50 cents off per gallon of gas on select dates through July as part of a limited-time promotion.

The discount will be available June 11, July 7 and July 11 at participating locations.

The discount comes as gas prices remain elevated nationally. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas was $4.129 on June 11, while Tennessee's average was $3.681.

To claim the offer, customers must first download the 7-Eleven app and create an account. They then need to text "ALLIN" to 711-711 and follow the link sent by text message to activate the promotion.

Once activated, customers can enter the phone number associated with their rewards account at the pump on eligible dates. The 50-cent-per-gallon discount will then be applied automatically.

The promotion is available at participating 7-Eleven gas stations, and availability may vary by location. Customers are encouraged to check the app for additional details and eligibility requirements.

You can find your nearest 7-Eleven here.