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7-month-old dies after being found in a hot car in Monterey on Wednesday

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Gibbs, Kelsey
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 7-month-old has died after being found in a hot car in Monterey on Wednesday.

According to officials, the child was found unconscious in a car parked in the Monterey Public Library lot.

At this time, we have limited information and will update as we learn more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

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