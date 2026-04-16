7-month-old dies after being found in a hot car in Monterey on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 7-month-old has died after being found in a hot car in Monterey on Wednesday.

According to officials, the child was found unconscious in a car parked in the Monterey Public Library lot.

At this time, we have limited information and will update as we learn more.

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