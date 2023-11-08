7 Nashville police officers placed on administrative assignment after Covenant leak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Seven Metro Nashville Police Department officers have been placed on administrative assignment during an ongoing investigation into the leak of The Covenant School shooter's documents, according to the department.

MNPD confirmed said it is non-punitive and meant to protect the integrity of the investigation. All seven still have full police power. On Monday, three images of the Covenant shooter's documents were released on a talk show, streamed online. None of the documents have been made available to the public since March 27, when three adults and three children died. The shooter was shot and killed by police.

According to the MNPD manual, administrative assignment is when an employee has been approved by the appointing authority to be absent from their normal assigned tour of duty and no other type status is appropriate.

Most often this status will be used when an officer has been involved in a use of force that is under investigation and the officer must be readily available to assist investigators. Being placed on this type of assignment requires the employee to stay in contact with the investigative unit and respond immediately to any investigative request.

This is a developing news story. NewsChannel 5 will continue to update it.