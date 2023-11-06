Conservative radio host releases documents related to Covenant. We are working to verify.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Conservative radio host Steven Crowder released unverified documents from The Covenant School shooter on Monday.

Metro Nashville Police Department authorities said they are aware of the situation, but they were unaware of the veracity of the documents. NewsChannel 5 is continuing efforts to confirm whether the documents were written by the shooter.

Three children and three adults died in The Covenant School shooting. The shooter also died after being confronted by police.

What happened the day of the shooting?

Day of the shooting, the shooter sent an Instagram message to a former middle school basketball teammate.

The shooter said the plan was to die by suicide and that teammate would see it on the news. In the messages the teammate provided to NewsChannel 5, the shooter said that the former teammate would have to see them again in another life. The shooter told the teammate about no longer wanting to live and the need to die.

When police searched the shooter's car and home the day of the shooting, they collected dozens of items including guns, a suicide note, journals, and more. It's not clear when, if ever, those documents would make it into the hands of the families. Right now all the documents are in police custody.

Where are the documents?

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said earlier in 2023 that the department would release The Covenant School shooter documents if ordered by the court to do so.

Metro's legal attorney Lora B. Fox said the city would have to address the release of documents at some point.

"I don’t represent the school or the church," she said in mid-October. "We have a conflict we are taking because at the end of the investigation under existing case law the criminal investigation becomes a public record. But they should be heard."

As of now, the documents are part of a pending lawsuit, including five different parties. Most recently, the court granted motions for The Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church and families to intervene in the discussion over the release of documents written by the shooter. While they will not be responsible for the final decision, their opinion will be allowed in the legal discussion over the matter.

In the case, MNPD officers have filed declarations about the case and that analyzing the shooter's documents could take up to a year.

The declarations by MNPD Assistant Chief Mike Hagar and Lt. Brent Gibson said that police were still actively investigating the mass shooting that left six people dead in addition to the shooter at The Covenant School. The two said even though the shooter died the investigation doesn't "automatically close."

Where is the court case?

NewsChannel 5 has covered this case since the first day. A lot has happened.

This summer, The Covenant School parents filed statements regarding the shooter's writings, in hopes of demonstrating the harm that would come from releasing the shooter's documents. Of the statements, two came from parents who lost their children that day.

Five different groups have asked the court to release all the documents Metro Police obtained from the shooter. All five — the Tennessee Firearms Association, National Police Association, the Tennessee Star, The Tennessean newspaper, and Sen. Todd Gardenhire — have argued continuously for the release of all the documents. And those petitioners were the reason why the case went to an appeals court.

Metro Police said the shooter had several journals detailing plans for the shooting and had been planning the attack for months. So far, police have indicated it would take a year to analyze all of the writings and documents from the shooter. As of this summer, the writings — still in possession of the Metro Nashville Police Department — would go into the newly established Covenant Children's Trust.

A three-judge panel in the appeals court is now working on a decision on whether Covenant parents have a say in the case.