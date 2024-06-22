76-year-old woman to walk over 700 miles for racial equality

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 76-year-old woman is fighting to make a difference, one step at a time.

She's walking over 700 miles from Chicago to Montgomery, Alabama, performing one-woman shows along the way, to shed a light on daily racial injustice.

During the shows, she shares the stories of Black people, in their own words. She also shares her own story of taking action to promote racial equality later in her life.

"We have to care if we're going to eradicate systemic racism," explained Zola, noting the shows and the trek across states are meant to change both hearts and policy.

After the show, the audience sits together and has an open and honest discussion about race relations.

"Hear another story," she encourages you. "Maybe one you've never heard before."

Zola says she started her journey in April.

She'll be in Nashville for another week and a half before she finishes her journey in September.