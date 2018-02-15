8 Children, 1 Pregnant Woman Die From Flu In Tennessee

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - In the state of Tennessee, eight children and one pregnant woman have passed away due to the flu, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The deaths were associated with seasonal flu during the 2017-2018 flu season. The updated number of deaths in the state was released Thursday.
Those with the Department of Health said, “We continue to send our deepest condolences to the families who have lost a loved one due to influenza.”
They also urged the public to get vaccinated and reminded everyone that free flu vaccines can be found at all public health clinics.
If you do become sick, health officials have urged you to stay at home, wash your hands frequently, and cough into your sleeve to prevent the flu from spreading.
Flu Shot Friday will be held at all Tennessee county health departments from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, February 16.
On that day, appointments will not be needed to receive a flu shot.
For a list of local health department locations, visit the Tennessee Department of Health online.