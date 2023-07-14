8 inmates overdose in Putnam County Jail after fentanyl smuggled inside

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eight inmates in the Putnam County Jail experienced an overdose of fentanyl Thursday, authorities said.

Sheriff Eddie Farris told NewsChannel 5 a female inmate smuggled the drug into the jail in a body cavity. Once inside she shared the pills with several other female inmates. Eight overdosed, had to be revived and rushed to the hospital.

So far four have been released.

No word at this time on any deaths.

The sheriff tells me all eight will be charged with possession. He’s also identified the inmate who smuggled the drugs. She will also be charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Jails and prisons with the available funding are now investing in new high-tech body scans that can detect drugs hidden on or inside inmates.