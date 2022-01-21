85-year-old Tennessee Titans fan rallies neighborhood with team flag

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All football season, my grandmother-in-law has been rallying her neighbors to Titan Up.

Toni Keliher, 85, lives in Nashville. At the end of last season, she got a flag with the Titans logo on it. Since the start of this season, it's never missed a game.

"It goes up on Saturday, and is there for a day, and is there for the game and then we take it down afterwards," Toni Keliher explained.

Keliher, who we call Nanny, has seen her beloved flag knocked down several times this season during storms. It happened in December after the night tornadoes hit Tennessee.

"I was afraid for that flag when I looked out my bedroom window and saw it laying on the ground," Nanny said.

Thankfully, like the team she loves, the flag and apparatus are built Tennessee tough.

"It's not a chintzy pole let me tell ya," she said.

Every week, Nanny climbs a ladder and has to lift the large flag over her head to get it in position. But putting in extra effort is just the Titan way.

"This guy named Foreman, I didn't even know who he was, and he saved the day here a couple weeks ago to win that game. It's wonderful, it's wonderful. The whole team just pitched in and did what they had to do," she said.