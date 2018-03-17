8th Annual Bald In The Boro Raises Nearly $45K For Cancer Research

People from all across Middle Tennessee underwent some extreme makeovers to fight a disease that claims thousands of lives each year.
The Murfreesboro Medical Clinic's Bald in the Boro event raised $44,730 to fight childhood cancer. The 8th annual event was held at Lanes, Trains, and Automobiles.
People lined up to shave their heads to show support for kids who have battled cancer. All of the money raised goes directly to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation which funds childhood cancer research grants.
While the event is high energy and spirited, it brings attention to a serious cause.
“There aren’t any words to describe it, other than heartbreaking,” said Christine Simmons, whose son Logan was diagnosed with cancer. “We are lucky because he made it through, and a lot of kids don’t.”
Christine and Logan have participated in the event every year. They said all the support means a lot to families who have been touched by the disease.
“I got my child, but there are a lot still out there that need to be saved,” said Simmons.
Some people, like 12-year-old Alex Campbell, shaved their heads in honor of family or friends who have battled the disease.
“I think it’s pretty cool to be able to say I helped with cancer research,” said Campbell.
Tracy Tucker, and stylists from the Beehive salon, volunteered their time to shave participant’s heads.
“It’s a whirlwind of emotion,” said Tucker. “We hear their personal stories. Why they are doing it, and who they are doing it on honor of.”
Over the last eight years, the event has raised around $400,000 for St. Baldrick’s.