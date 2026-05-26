8th grader to represent Williamson County at Scripps National Spelling Bee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week 247 students from all 50 states will compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. The Bee returns to the nation's capital for the first time in 15 years.

Three Tennessee students will be a part of action, including Marian Jenkins. She is a student at Woodland Middle School in Williamson County. Back in April, Williamson County Schools said she placed second at the Tennessee Titans Regional Spelling Bee, qualifying her to compete this week.

Jupiter Murrow is representing Chattanooga's Woodmore Elementary. Josh Verma from the Memphis area is competing in his third Scripps National Spelling Bee.

There are four rounds of competition before the winner is crowned on Thursday.

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