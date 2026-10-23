9 injured after car rear ends pedal tavern: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nine people were injured Thursday night after a car crashed into a pedal tavern, Metro Nashville Police Department said.

At least two of the nine people were seriously injured, police said.

The driver of the car, a RAV4, reportedly said he was distracted when the crash occurred. The driver was not injured, according to police.

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There were 12 people on board the pedal tavern, police said.

Police say the RAV4 rear ended the pedal tavern near 1033 Demonbruen St.

NewsChannel 5 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story that may be updated.