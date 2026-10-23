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9 injured after car rear ends pedal tavern: MNPD

At least two people were seriously injured
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MNPD
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Posted
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nine people were injured Thursday night after a car crashed into a pedal tavern, Metro Nashville Police Department said.

At least two of the nine people were seriously injured, police said.

The driver of the car, a RAV4, reportedly said he was distracted when the crash occurred. The driver was not injured, according to police.

Pedal Tavern.png

There were 12 people on board the pedal tavern, police said.

Police say the RAV4 rear ended the pedal tavern near 1033 Demonbruen St.

NewsChannel 5 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

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