900k people with diabetes in TN impacted by failed bill to cap insulin prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that would've taken a diabetes insulin price cap a step further has failed in the Senate. The bill would've impacted almost a million people in the state who struggle with the disease.

There wasn't much discussion for the bill in a Senate Committee yesterday.

This bill would've capped the total amount that a health insurance carrier can require a covered patient with diabetes to pay for a 30-day supply of insulin at no more than $35. The bill mirrors the price cap set in 2022 by the federal Inflation Reduction Act, but only helps people enrolled in Medicare.

This state legislation would've gone even further.

Under the bill, no Tennessean – with or without health coverage – would've been charged more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin. This comes after recent concerns of people not knowing how to navigate the cost-savings programs.

There are more than 900,000 people Tennesseans who have diabetes according to the American Diabetes Association.

There are 1.7 million people in Tennessee who have prediabetes which is where a person has blood glucose levels that are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.

If you have diabetes and don't even know where to start navigating financial resources, you can call the help hotline at 1-800-342-2383. The American Diabetes Association and a representative can connect you with the right resources. They'll answer any questions you have.

You can also check out the ADA's website to learn about ways to lower costs based on your situation.