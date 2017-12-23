911 Call Released After Gunmen Rob, Shoot 19-Year-Old Cashier

Medics took the cashier to the hospital, and on Friday, she was in stable condition, according to the Chief Deputy at the Sumner County Sheriff's Department.
On Friday, loyal customers came out to the market on Hartsville Pike to show their support.
"It's a shame, it really is a shame, and they ought to be ashamed of themselves," Curtis Barber said.
"It could have been a death scene instead of just a shooting," Barber said. "It could always be worse. Especially at this time of year, Christmas time. Thank God it wasn't. Thank the Lord it wasn't."
So as this store between Gallatin and Castalian Springs tries to find a new normal, deputies have still been searching for the gunmen.
"Justice needs to be served," Barber said. "I guess you could say. It wasn't right. I'm sure they're trying to make a living, and do something right, and they come here and take something away from them."
Deputies have not released surveillance video as they have been waiting to a show a suspect lineup to the victim.
Anyone with information on the gunmen's whereabouts has been urged to call the sheriff or the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-2616 or 615-452-1313.