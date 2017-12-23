911 Call Released After Gunmen Rob, Shoot 19-Year-Old Cashier

GALLATIN, Tenn. - Two gunmen have been on the run after they allegedly shot and robbed a 19-year-old cashier Wednesday.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Department released the 911 call from the clerk on Friday.

CALLER: "We've just been robbed and my other cashier has just been shot."

CALLER: "Do I need to apply pressure or anything?"

DISPATCHER: "Yes you can apply pressure to it. Get something to apply pressure to it."

CALLER: "Please!"

A clerk who was tasked with training a new cashier at Fann's Market was then in charge of saving the 19-year-old's life.

CALLER: "I'm inside the store with her, the cashier, she's training."

CALLER: "She's remaining calm, but she says she's losing feeling in her arm, and she's light-headed."

Within about six minutes, first responders arrived to the gas station according to audio in the 911 call.

CALLER: "No Ma'am. They had masks over their face."

DISPATCHER: "Masks over their face? How many was it?"

CALLER: "They're coming honey they're coming! They're coming!"

Medics took the cashier to the hospital, and on Friday, she was in stable condition, according to the Chief Deputy at the Sumner County Sheriff's Department.

On Friday, loyal customers came out to the market on Hartsville Pike to show their support.

"It's a shame, it really is a shame, and they ought to be ashamed of themselves," Curtis Barber said.

"It could have been a death scene instead of just a shooting," Barber said. "It could always be worse. Especially at this time of year, Christmas time. Thank God it wasn't. Thank the Lord it wasn't."

So as this store between Gallatin and Castalian Springs tries to find a new normal, deputies have still been searching for the gunmen.

"Justice needs to be served," Barber said. "I guess you could say. It wasn't right. I'm sure they're trying to make a living, and do something right, and they come here and take something away from them."

Deputies have not released surveillance video as they have been waiting to a show a suspect lineup to the victim.

Anyone with information on the gunmen's whereabouts has been urged to call the sheriff or the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-2616 or 615-452-1313.