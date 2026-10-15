911 calls reveal suspected cause after dozens became ill at Lebanon Walmart facility

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Newly released 911 calls are offering a closer look at the moments a possible foodborne illness outbreak unfolded at a Walmart distribution facility in Lebanon, eventually sending 19 people to the hospital.

The calls show what began with one sick worker quickly grew into a much larger emergency response.

In one call, a person at the facility told dispatchers an employee was in a restroom experiencing fatigue and vomiting.

In another call, the caller told dispatchers the number of people experiencing symptoms was growing.

“So we're currently sitting at 28 affected associates, and we have at least four that are very ill,” the caller said.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency officials said responders initially received information indicating there could be 80 or more people affected. Once crews arrived, they triaged approximately 25 to 30 people with similar complaints. Nineteen people were ultimately transported to area hospitals.

Maegan Eldridge with Wilson County EMA said her department has handled potential food-related illnesses before, but usually on a much smaller scale.

“Typically, it's a much smaller, you know, setting, maybe just one or two people or a family that thinks they may have eaten something bad, but not to this big of a scale that I can recall,” Eldridge said.

One of the 911 calls also provides new insight into what people inside the facility suspected may have made workers sick.

During the call, a dispatcher asked what the patient might have eaten to cause the suspected food poisoning.

“It's possibly from homemade rice that was brought into the facility,” the caller responded.

However, health officials have not confirmed that rice or any other specific food caused the illnesses.

The Tennessee Department of Health says it is investigating a possible foodborne illness outbreak associated with a meal at the facility with support from the Mid-Cumberland Regional Health Office and the Wilson County Health Department. The department has not identified the specific food involved or what caused the illnesses.

Walmart said in a statement:

“The health and safety of our associates is a top priority. We’re working with local emergency management and health officials as they investigate.” The company has also said its products were not the source of the illness and there is no risk to the public.

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University, told NewsChannel 5 that health investigators will work to determine both what caused the illnesses and whether food preparation or handling played a role.

“Well, the investigators are trying to determine, number one, what was the cause of the foodborne outbreak and number two, they would be investigating the food preparation and handling techniques,” Schaffner said.

With holiday gatherings and potlucks approaching, Schaffner said the incident also serves as a reminder to pay attention to how food is stored and how long it is left sitting out.

“The rule is heat it, cool it, never leave it out,” Schaffner said. “Because the longer you leave it out, the longer, if there is some food contamination, for the bugs to multiply in the food to the point that they can actually cause illness.”

Schaffner said foodborne illness can cause vomiting and diarrhea that may lead to dehydration. He said older adults, frail people and those with underlying illnesses such as diabetes can be more seriously affected.

The Tennessee Department of Health says its investigation remains ongoing and, as of Wednesday, Oct. 14, it has not provided an update identifying the source of the illnesses.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com