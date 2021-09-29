95% of Vanderbilt University Medical Center staff fully vaccinated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt University Medical Center employees and volunteers had until the end of September to be fully vaccinated.

The hospital said more than 95% of staff is vaccinated.

In early August, during the huge spike in COVID-19 cases, the medical center said it saw an uptick in cases not only for patients but also in its workforce.

Employees were given almost two months to be either fully vaccinated or submit an exemption.

If they didn't do either, they were notified they could lose their jobs.

For those being vaccinated, this meant scheduling their first dose by September 1 and second dose September 15. VUMC has been administering the 2-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The 95% fully vaccinated comes from a make up of staff, faculty, fellows, house staff, medical providers with privileges at VUMC, students of VUMC’s Allied Health programs, School of Nursing and School of Medicine students, Vanderbilt University employees and students working in hospital buildings and volunteers.

"Our goal is to make this environment as safe as possible for patients and for you. Having nearly everyone working at VUMC vaccinated is a giant step toward that goal," said VUMC President Dr. Jeff Balser.