99-year-old WWII veteran who fought in D-Day honored at Nashville Sounds Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a local World War II veteran was honored for his bravery at the Nashville Sounds game.

The teams and crowd took time to recognize Bill Allen, 99, a Murfreesboro native who was one of the few aboard his ship to survive D-Day.

He spoke with me about what he remembers about the battle.

"I saw foot soldiers with those heavy packs go down that ramp, lose their footing, then drown right there at the end," he said. "I saw other foot soldiers made it down to the ramp, wade in the water, got to the beach, step on a landmine. Life was over."

Although he is grateful for the honor, he said the real heroes are those who lost their lives.

"Our freedom is the highest-priced thing this nation has ever bought," said Allen.

"He doesn't consider himself a hero. He thinks that the heroes are still back at the American Cemetery," said his daughter Patti Hutchinson.

Even so, she and many others do see him as a hero — especially today.

The crowd at the game Thursday applauded Allen for his service, and he received a special shirt.

On the field, Allen stood with retired Army Lieutenant General Keith Huber and MTSU president Sidney McPhee.

It was the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center that set up the recognition for Allen.