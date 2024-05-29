A 99-year-old WWII veteran says he was scammed by a contractor. How the community is stepping up.

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to war stories, World War II veteran Almus Raymer, 99, has so many he could tell.

"Under Gen Patton. I was a foot trooper, private trooper," said Raymer.

But his most recent battle has plagued him and his daughter, Sandra, for nearly a year.

"He kept telling me he wanted a porch," said Sandra Beard, Raymer's daughter.

"I wanna get outside," said Raymer.

Sandra said clashes with their contractor over Almus's dream screened-in porch started early in the process.

"They started in like September of last year, and kept putting us off weeks and weeks," she said.

She says they completed shoddy work on what was requested and there was confusion about a sidewalk they poured that wasn't part of the agreement.

"I didn’t ask for that," said Beard. "This has not been nothing but ugly since day one."

Finally, Sandra and Almus had enough.

"When he come back and ask for the last bunch of money to finish the project, I said no that’s enough, you need to leave," she said.

That's when Mark Crawford, a new contractor and fellow veteran, got involved. He quickly noticed all of the problems with what the previous contractor constructed.

"That post should have gone to the wall. They did a not a very good job of pouring the concrete," said Crawford. "There’s maybe seven yards of concrete here, and there’s maybe $400 in lumbar. Do the math. That’s not $29,000."

Crawford decided he had to do something, so he decided to donate his own time and labor. He just needed some help on the materials.

"It really grabs your heart. It was one of those where it grabbed me and I couldn’t let go," he said. "I want this for him so he can enjoy it, and that’s my whole purpose."

Between visits to VFW halls, generous companies and the kindness of strangers online, Mark and his wife are only a few thousand dollars away from their fundraising goal.

"This is like a miracle," said Sandra.

"I thank God for everything he has blessed me so much. I thank him, and all the people that does help me, I appreciate it," said Almus.

When his dream screened-in porch is finally done, Almus is looking forward to this war story being over, so he can get back to sharing his much better ones.

"We’re going to grab a bunch of guys together to tell stories and have a cookout and just have him enjoy it," explained Crawford said.

"I appreciate it, thank ya, thank ya," Raymer said.

If you'd like to donate to the cause, a GoFundMe has been set up at this link. Crawford says any money donated beyond their goal will go straight to Almus so he can pay down the money he spent on the first contractor.