A Benton County man was considered a 'most-wanted man.' Here's how he was caught.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Benton County man put on the most wanted list just yesterday and on the run for murder is now in custody — this after several hours on the run.

Robert Fletcher is accused of beating Shelly J. Hawks, 55, to death. Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher tells me the two were just acquaintances and had an argument. Fletcher then stole her vehicle and took off.

Fletcher drove the vehicle to Nashville and left it at a homeless camp. He then walked to Southern Hills Medical Center for treatment of a wrist injury sustained in his confrontation with Hawks. That is where the key tip came for authorities last night.

Doctors, nurses and staff noticed the large tattoo of the word “Outlaw” on his arm from media reports.

They called authorities, but Fletcher left before U.S. Marshals arrived.

They quickly canvased the area and found him at a nearby Walmart where Fletcher surrendered without a fight.

He’s since been brought back to Benton County and where he’s locked up on $500,000 bond.