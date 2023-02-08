A big boom reverberated through Franklin. It wasn't supposed to be that large.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A scheduled blast at the Williamson County Highway Department's rock quarry went amiss Wednesday, causing damage to some vehicles and a school to shelter in place.

Car windows shattered at the Williamson County Election Commission on Downs Boulevard, and Franklin Elementary School sheltered in place for five minutes until school officials figured out what happened. No one was injured during the faulty blast, Franklin officials said.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said it was widespread enough it was heard throughout Franklin and Cool Springs.

At the election commission, Melody Roberts says her car windows were damaged by a flying rock. She’s used to hearing blasting every day at 4 p.m., but this one was way worse.

"I don’t know how some of those buildings by the quarry are still standing to be honest," Robert said. "It was like a bomb went off."

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office has been notified and will be investigating the incident.

If you need to report damage please contact the Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513.