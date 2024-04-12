A bill to outlaw first-cousin marriages is on the governor's desk, but not without pushback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill in the Tennessee legislature will soon make it illegal for first cousins to marry each other.

Largely, lawmakers got behind the effort, except one Brentwood Republican who argued against outlawing it. In total, he was one of two who voted against it.

"So the question is . . . is there a public health issue with a male marrying a male first cousin? Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood, said. "Obviously I think the answer is no. So unless a sponsor can demonstrate a public health issue with a male and male first cousin, then this bill violates Obergefelle."

Bulso is the lawmaker who previously said that Pride flags — which represent the LGTBQ community — serve as indoctrination.

Last week, Bulso spoke out against the bill. He said he was reluctant to support it because his own grandparents were first cousins.

He argued today that there is no public health issue with two male first cousins and two female first cousins marrying each other. He added that even if heterosexual cousins marry, the chances for birth defects are low.

The only other lawmaker to vote this down was Republican Rep. Monty Fritts, R-Kingston.

The bill now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed making it illegal.