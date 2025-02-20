A Clarksville-area family enjoys their snow days by harnessing a little 'horse power'

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — When snow falls in a neighborhood, sure, cars still rule the roads. You might even find a few kids pumping their bike pedals. But for the Chandler family, they'd much rather harness some horsepower for some snow day fun.

"Who’s going to ride first?" asked Christine Chandler, a mother of three. "Me," exclaimed all of her children in unison. "All right we’re just going to do rock paper scissors," replied Christine.

Christine, and her kids Juliana, Liliana and Lukas, come out and ride their trusty steed T-Bone as often as they can, but it's not that often that the scenery looks like a winter wonderland.

"The snow is just like a unique experience. It just seems more magical," said Christine, who grew up horseback riding and has owned T-Bone since 2010.

So to take full advantage of their snowy surroundings, Christine took the show on the road — Smith Lane just outside of Clarksville to be exact.

"See, he does great," Christine said. "Tell him, 'good boy.'"

"Good boy," echoed Liliana.

The scene of the family parading down the street seems to get plenty of attention from nearby neighbors.

"We had people stop us and ask to pet him," said Christine.

For the mom of three, the real beauty of this adventure is sharing a sport she loves so dearly with her next generation of horseback riders.

"It's really just like a sense of — it’s like therapy, really," she said.

When those kind of meaningful snow day moments can happen over a horse, that's what Christine means when she calls it horse power.

"We’re almost there," says Juliana. "Try not to get in the mud T-Bone."

Christine is also a realtor in Clarksville. She joked on social media that she's more than willing to show some houses on horseback. No one has taken her up on that offer yet, but if they do, we might just have another story on our hands.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.