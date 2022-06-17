Storm 5 Alert: Cold front pushing south prompts strong to severe storms in the area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A cold front is pushing southward bringing showers and thunderstorms. Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2 pm.

Watch below: Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray gives the latest update on the severe thunderstorm warning as of 9:45 a.m.

This morning through early afternoon, a disturbance will quickly make its way through the area, bringing showers and thunderstorms. Damaging wind, small hail, heavy, and a quick spin up tornado are all possible.

Because of this threat we have called for a Storm 5 Alert until 2pm.

Make sure you have our FREE Storm Shield App downloaded to your smart phone, with GPS turned on. That way if you are in the path of a warning Storm Shield will alert you.