Watch
News

Actions

Storm 5 Alert: Cold front pushing south prompts strong to severe storms in the area

Nikki-Dee's morning forecast: Friday, June 17, 2022
Posted at 9:31 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 11:12:11-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A cold front is pushing southward bringing showers and thunderstorms.  Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2 pm.

Watch below: Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray gives the latest update on the severe thunderstorm warning as of 9:45 a.m.

download-2.png

This morning through early afternoon, a disturbance will quickly make its way through the area,  bringing showers and thunderstorms.  Damaging wind, small hail, heavy, and a quick spin up tornado are all possible.

download-3.png

Because of this threat we have called for a Storm 5 Alert until 2pm.

Make sure you have our FREE Storm Shield App downloaded to your smart phone, with GPS turned on.  That way if you are in the path of a warning Storm Shield will alert you.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap