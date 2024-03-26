A developer made a North Nashville woman a promise. Did he follow through on the repairs?

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A tug-of-war we aired at the beginning of February really resonated with you.

We shared a story about Marcia Jordan. She reached out to NewsChannel 5 concerned that part of a new home next-door to her on Ireland Street was actually built on her property.

Although we discovered the building was not put on Jordan's property in North Nashville, her case turned out to truly be a case study of urban gentrification.

After the story aired, Jordan said multiple people knocked on her door to talk to her about gentrification.

"They said they just hate to see Nashville get, you know...people with the money...they hate to see the hospitality leaving," said Marcia Jordan.

When we first met, we caught something on camera that is pretty rare. A developer made a promise to Jordan that a fence, a carport and a window would be fixed, and he would pay her $250 for the trouble she suffered during construction.

You can watch the exchange and the first interview by clicking this link.

So were the repairs made?

We are following up on this story because like you, we want to know what happened.

Unfortunately, Jordan, like many others in historically disadvantaged neighborhoods, remains mixed up in a mess with a newcomer.

"I just don't understand. You signed a contract saying you were going to fix my window and my carport and here we are 2-3 months down," Jordan said.

We also learned something surprising during our research about this dispute on Ireland Street. According to the city, Rick Wells, the developer, did a good amount of work on his property without permits.

According to the Metro Codes Department, the questionable work was between 2021 and 2023. During this time, important inspections didn't happen. Now, in order to sell the properties, the developer has to hire outside engineers to assess all that work, then submit approval letters to Codes. This could take awhile. In an email, Rick Wells told me he has hired someone.

Validly, Jordan didn't care much for the saga with the city and just wants to be able to move on.

"You know something, I want my window fixed. I got a broken window. I don't know. I just want him to do what he said," Jordan said.

According to Well, construction is nearing an end. He approached Jordan last week to let her know he was ready to address the fence, but when he asked that she move the car which she parked on the fence, she refused and brought up the payment.