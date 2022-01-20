A different kind of Music City Miracle: the Titans find a man's missing wedding ring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will be back in front of a home crowd Saturday for the first time since they dominated the Miami Dolphins back on Jan. 2.

But while thousands of fans were celebrating that win, there was one man who suffered a tremendous loss.

Or, so he thought.

"Oh it was the fourth quarter, it had to be the fourth quarter," said Chad Davis, a longtime Titans fan.

Up in the stands, Davis was celebrating another Titans touchdown during the final home game of the regular season.

"I know it was when I was giving a high five but that ring is so heavy and my hand shrunk and that thing came off and my hands were numb, I didn’t feel a thing," he said.

On his long drive home, he was still celebrating the win when he realized what he had lost.

"We were probably about 15 minutes or 20 minutes from Chattanooga when I knew it was gone," said Davis. "My stomach sank you know? I was like golly bum what the heck? How am I going to explain this?"

His wedding ring represents his two great loves: the fiery passion he has for his wife and the fireball of the Tennessee Titans. "It meant something special to me because she knew how much I loved the Titans so she had it specially made," said Davis.

Davis assumed it was gone forever, but at the suggestion of his son, sent out this tweet:

Eventually, it caught the eyes of Titans leadership, who sent out stadium security to look for it.

"I mean the snow was literally coming down in Nashville at that time when they sent people out to look for the ring," said Chad.

Maybe it was luck or something more, but the ring was found and is now back where it belongs, on Davis' finger.

This weekend will be Davis' first ever playoff game at home at Nissan Stadium, and don't worry, to make sure this never happens again, he has a few precautions in place.

"Gloves are probably going to be on and they’re gonna stay on. And if I take a glove off, it’s gonna be on the right hand, not the left," said Davis.

All kidding aside, if you ask Chad, the fact his favorite team found his favorite earthly possession, is nothing short of a miracle.

"I’ve always loved this team, I will continue loving this team but this just gave me more validation of how much I do love this team," said Davis.

