A dozen gun related bills were considered today by Tenn. lawmakers. Here's what did and didn't advance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a few weeks, Tennessee lawmakers hope to close down the legislature and head back home. That means Tuesday was the last chance for lawmakers in the Tennessee House to push through any efforts to change Tennessee's gun laws. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee dedicated their last meeting, just on that topic.

Here's what advanced and what didn't.

Universal Constitutional Carry

Rep. Monty Fritts, R-Kingston, carried a measure that would expand constitutional carry to all forms of guns, including shotguns and rifles.

"To reaffirm that we do uphold those rights as absolute in Tennessee," said Fritts.

But the leader of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Col. Matt Perry, raised some deep concerns about the measure.

"Our biggest concern is the sort of panic it would create in public," said Perry.

Ultimately, the bill passed onto the full House Civil Justice Committee.

Eliminating Gun Free Zones

Letting enhanced carry permit holders bring guns into gun free zones also drew ire from law enforcement.

"This would allow people to carry into driver license centers, into THP Headquarters, into DCS facilities, into facilities operated by the Department of Corrections," said Elizabeth Stroeker, Legislative Director for the Tennessee Department of Safety.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Jody Barrett, R-Dickson, pointed out that businesses that would prefer gun free establishments can still refuse service and call police for trespassing if someone has a firearm, refuses to comply and refuses to leave.

"If that person refuses to leave, they’re committing criminal trespass at that point, so you still have the protection to call law enforcement at that point," said Barrett.

But Stroeker pointed out that officers could only arrest over trespassing and the offender wouldn't have to put away their weapon.

"It no longer would allow those businesses, state buildings, anyone to prohibit enhanced permit holders from being able to carry into their premises, even if they are asked to leave," she said.

The bill passed and will now be considered in the full House Civil Justice Committee.

Deputizing Retired Officers

Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, introduced a bill that would allow police departments to deputize retired officers that are still in good standing.

"It says as long as they retire in good standing, they still go for training every year, they still qualify every year and they still submit fingerprints every year, that they can be used in capacities that a uniformed officer can be used in," explained Hulsey, who is a retired member of law enforcement himself.

The measure passed onto the full House Civil Justice Committee.

Voluntary Waiving of Firearm Rights

Rep. Sabi Kumar, R-Springfield, is sponsoring a bill that would ask the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations to set up a system where people could voluntarily revoke their own rights to purchase firearms.

"The program is completely voluntary, completely revocable," said Rep. Kumar.

He said this would include individuals that have voluntarily committed themselves, are worried about suicidal ideations or have consulted with a mental health provider.

The legislation passed and will be considered next in the full House Civil Justice Committee.

Democratic bills weren't even debated

The Democratic bills on the calendar weren't even debated, because they either failed to get a motion or second from the committee or because the meeting was ended before they could be brought up.

Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville, brought forward a bill banning assault weapons in Tennessee. Because Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis and the lone Democrat on the subcommittee was late, there was no one present willing to make a motion to hear the bill and it failed.

Rep. Bill Freeman, D-Nashville, sponsored a bill setting up an Extreme Risk Protection Order in Tennessee, that would allow a judge to deem someone unfit to possess firearms and remove them for a certain amount of time. Rep. Parkinson moved to hear the bill, but no Republicans are willing to give it a second.

Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville, introduced a bill ending Tennessee's Constitutional Carry law that allows handguns to be carried without a permit.

"Do I have a motion, do I have a motion going twice? Third and final call for a motion? Bill fails," said Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore and Chairman of the subcommittee.

Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, had four bills up for consideration before the committee. But Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, quickly moved to adjourn the committee for the year before Pearson's bills could come up on the calendar. Because it was the final meeting, all of the Democratic bills are likely dead for the year.

Two House Republican bills killed by the Senate

A bill from Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County, would have allowed retired law enforcement and military to carry weapons into Tennessee PreK — 12 schools. The Senate sent the bill to "General Sub" meaning the bill was killed for the year.

A similar move defeated a bill from Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski, that would allow attorneys to carry weapons into Tennessee Courtrooms.

Both lawmakers say they're hopeful their bills will have better luck next year.