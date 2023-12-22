A Fairview family loses home just days before Christmas

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a heartbreaking turn of events, a home that was once a beacon of hope — constructed through the efforts of compassionate volunteers —now lies in ruins after a devastating fire.

The flames ignited on the porch of the residence located on Horn Tavern Road and Brandenburg Court in Fairview around 10:30 on Wednesday night.

Witnesses in the neighborhood, speaking off-camera, revealed that when they stepped outside their homes, they were met with the sight —the house engulfed in flames within moments.

The fire is believed to have started on the front porch.

Neighbors said the homeowners had only recently moved into the home, less than six months ago now find themselves grappling with the loss of their home just days before Christmas.

December is a peak month for home fires, a trend attributed to the various activities associated with the holiday season, according to the National Fire Protection Association,

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire crews confirm that it was initiated on the front porch.

Despite the devastating outcome, the Fairview Fire Department reports that no injuries were sustained during the fire, as the two people were able to evacuate safely.

As the investigation into the cause of the fire unfolds, the community comes together to support their neighbors.