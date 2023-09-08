A first look inside BNA's newest hop-on jet service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've flown lately, you know it can be stressful. Travelers can deal with long lines, flight delays, bad behavior from other travelers, increasingly smaller seats and an extra charge for what seems like just about everything.

But a new air carrier in Nashville says it's changing the game. For the cost of a business-class ticket, you can hop-on a jet service that's recently expanded to BNA. It's called JSX, and company VP of Corporate Soul Kevin Horan says it's giving people a new way to travel.

"Now when you get ready to take that vacation or business trip you dread getting there," Horan said. "We want you to enjoy getting there as much as being there."

The Dallas-based company's 30-seat jets take off from a small, private hangar nestled under the BNA control tower.

From the outside they may look like any other jet taxiing on the runway. But it's what's on the inside that makes JSX unique.

Horan gave NewsChannel 5 ax exclusive tour, showing off the all-leather seats, LED lighting, plush carpet and lack of overhead storage bins. He said they ripped the compartments out to make the planes feel more spacious, converting 50-seat planes to instead seat just 30 passengers.

"We're creating that private-esque feel, that first class or business class feel, but at an affordable entry point," he said.

And because passengers get to skip the TSA lines and traffic leading to the main terminal, Horan estimates the air carrier saves travelers two hours of travel time or more per day.

Flight attendants say they often see business travelers head out in the morning and return in the afternoon, because the travel experience is so fast.

The air carrier asks travelers to arrive just 20 minutes before the flight in order to check in with the desk and then go through security, which allows plenty of time to board the plane.

But the price point may be steep for anyone pinching pennies. It's about double what you'd pay to fly commercial economy.

"Our starting ticket price here in the Nashville area is 300 dollars each way," Horan said.

And that does includes free bags, snacks, alcohol and Starlink wifi on board.

From Nashville, the carrier flies to Dallas and New York. And it offers a summer flight to Destin, FL. But there are plans to continue to expand, using Nashville as a connector between the company's western flights and the east coast.

"I can't share any corporate secrets...but I can guarantee you there will be more destinations from Nashville," Horan said.

The company says it's all in the name, which stands for "joyful, simple experience."

"Bringing joy back to air travel and making it as simple as possible," Horan said.

And that it's perfect for anyone who wants to skip the airport, but still needs.

If you want to snag a seat for less, staff say to check out flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Those days tend to be less busy and they often offer lower ticket prices.