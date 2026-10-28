‘A full-circle, big blessing’: Jillian Cardarelli makes Opry debut after beating breast cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dream years in the making took on an even deeper meaning Tuesday night for country artist and actress Jillian Cardarelli.

Cardarelli made her Grand Ole Opry debut during the 18th annual Opry Goes Pink, just months after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

“It’s been a dream of mine since before I can remember, so it just feels like a very surreal, jittery, excited, giddy feeling,” Cardarelli said ahead of her debut.

But the milestone meant more than fulfilling a longtime career goal.

Cardarelli said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May at just 33 years old. She spent much of the summer undergoing treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

During that time, Cardarelli continued pursuing her career. She released new music and traveled to Canada to film the second season of “Crossroad Springs,” a Great American Family series in which she plays Janie Carson.

Months later, Cardarelli is now cancer-free and stepping onto one of country music’s most recognizable stages on a night dedicated to a cause that has become deeply personal to her.

“I didn’t even know what my future was going to look like, let alone being able to be here tonight, making my Opry debut,” Cardarelli said. “So happy to say I’m cancer-free now. So it’s just a very full-circle, big blessing.”

Cardarelli said she lived a healthy, active lifestyle before her diagnosis. Now, she hopes sharing her experience will encourage other women, particularly younger women, to pay attention when something doesn’t feel right.

“I would just say, listen to your body, advocate for yourself, know what feels normal for you, and if something feels different, don’t put off that appointment,” Cardarelli said. “Be your own advocate.”

For Cardarelli, reaching the Opry stage after a summer of uncertainty is also proof that difficult seasons do not have to define what comes next.

“It shows that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “You can have some of your hardest, most challenging days, and there’s always something good that will happen.”

That message is reflected in one of the songs Cardarelli performed during her debut, “Happily Even After.”

Cardarelli said she wrote the song long before her breast cancer diagnosis, but its meaning has taken on new significance after what she experienced.

“Life’s hard. It can throw us some serious curveballs, whether it’s grief, illness, or just a tough season,” Cardarelli said. “We may not get the happily ever after that we pictured in our head. You know, the picture perfect, but we can have a happily even after a hard time.”

Her experience also gave Cardarelli a new perspective on the importance of breast cancer research.

“After this past summer battling breast cancer, I realized how important research is,” she said.

Cardarelli said she now wants to use her music and platform to help raise awareness about breast cancer and early detection, especially among young women.

“If I can use my voice and platform in any way to raise awareness for breast cancer and early detection in women, especially young women, that’s such a calling,” she said.

Country artist Megan Moroney flipped the switch Tuesday night, turning the Opry’s signature barn backdrop pink for Opry Goes Pink. The annual event benefits Susan G. Komen and breast cancer research.

For Cardarelli, it brought together a cause that changed her life and a dream she had held onto for years.

“I’ve dreamt about this night for a very, very long time,” Cardarelli said. “To be making it on a night like tonight is so special.”

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com