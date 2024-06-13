'A glimpse of what we do' Montgomery County hosts youth law enforcement academy to help with recruitment

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's no secret that law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit. With that in mind, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has decided to go straight to the source — by recruiting young people to participate in their Youth Law Enforcement Academy.

"Alright let’s go, let’s dance," said Rachel Trescott, a participant in the academy.

The Youth Law Enforcement Academy is open to anyone, potentially weighing a career in law enforcement, that is willing to put in some sweat equity. Over the week, they learn how to do traffic stops and strength and conditioning. When NewsChannel 5 stopped by Thursday, they were teaching self-defense techniques.

"In our career, a lot of times there might be a time where you have to defend yourself if someone is coming at you," said Sgt. Jaclynn Bell, one of the instructors.

Participants circled with loud cheers while volunteers took on their instructors, trying to block each punch. "Whew. It was fun," said Victoria St. Peters, one of the participants.

"This will help determine if I want to do this, like if this is something I really want to do," said Rachel Trescott, who has a brother in law enforcement and is considering following him into the thin blue line.

Attendees also got to set their sights on the gun range, on Thursday afternoon. "Just giving them a glimpse of what we do, or could do on a day-to-day basis," explained Sgt. Angela Christian, with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Tristian Muniz, a Clarksville High School student, says he's pretty confident he'll wear the badge one day, so he decided to attend the class to hone his skills. "Now keep your finger relaxed, keep it relaxed. That’s what you need to do with the trigger," said one of the instructors to Muniz.

After a few pointers, Muniz had a tight pattern on his target. "For first-time handgun, that’s pretty good," said Muniz, excited about his progress.

"It is very rewarding to see them get hired, to see them get promoted, to see them excel in different agencies," said Sgt. Christian.

Of course, seeing these youth get hired is the whole hope of this program. Many in the class say they will likely go that route. "Doing all this makes me more excited to do it more than ever," said St. Peters.

"I love doing this, like the physical aspect of everything," said Trescott.

But if nothing else, these young people can depart this week proud of their sweat equity and ready to conquer any fear. "I definitely take a bigger, higher respect and appreciation for what they do. And I appreciate the discipline they show towards us. It’s helped me grow and have that more of a higher expectation for myself also," said Trescott. "I can push through it, I can go stronger."

Participants will officially become the next graduates from the Youth Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, after a week of training.