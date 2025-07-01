'A good first step' Farmland Preservation Act aims to protect Tennessee farmland. But will it be enough?

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a two-year legislative effort, Tennessee's Farmland Preservation Act officially went into effect Tuesday. With Tennessee losing farmland at an alarming rate of 10 acres per hour as the state continues to grow in popularity, it prompted officials to launched the new preservation program.

"Tennessee is a place where people from all over the country are wanting to move," said Gov. Bill Lee at a ceremonial signing ceremony for the Farmland Preservation Act at Gentry Farms Tuesday.

Tennessee politicians frequently celebrate the state's growth and economic success, but that expansion comes with significant costs to rural landscapes. "We're one of the most moved-to states in the entire country," said State Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Williamson County), who also serves as the Senate Majority Leader. "We're losing 10 acres an hour, 10 acres of farmland every single hour."

Eric Mayberry, President of the Tennessee Farm Bureau and a farmer himself, highlighted the severity of the situation. "We rank about third in the nation in farmland loss," Mayberry said.

For two years, Mayberry has been advocating on Tennessee's Capitol Hill for incentives to help farmers resist the temptation to sell their land to developers. "We're way behind the curve at this point," Mayberry said.

The solution came in the form of the Farmland Preservation Act, which was passed by the legislature and ceremonially signed into law at Gentry Farm, where hay is typically stacked.

Under the new program, farmers can participate by setting up a conservation easement on their property. "So they can still farm it, they can still have their kids build houses on it, they can do everything they're doing today, but they just agree to never sell it to a developer or turn it into a shopping mall," Mayberry explained.

In return for this commitment, farmers receive financial compensation. "So it'd be a cash payment," Mayberry said.

While supporters celebrate this milestone, questions remain about whether the program will have a sufficient impact. "As far as sheer numbers, there won't be a tremendous amount of farms," Mayberry acknowledged.

This limitation stems from the $25 million initial funding allocated by the legislature, which could be distributed quickly among participating farmers.

Gov. Lee, himself a cattle farmer, recognizes that this initiative is just the beginning of addressing the complex issue. "I guess at the end of the day, this is not the answer, it's a good first step and we want to learn from this, because we need to solve this difficult problem," Lee said.

The governor added that they'll be monitoring how many farm families take advantage of the program. "How many farm families actually take advantage of this legislation, and if there are adjustments that would need to be made to it," Lee said.

Future funding for the Farmland Preservation program will be determined by each legislature during budget deliberations.

Despite its limitations, advocates see the program as an important milestone in land conservation efforts. "But it's a historic day to get something on the books to give folks another tool in their toolbox to preserve their farmland," Mayberry said.

Have questions about Tennessee's new Farmland Preservation Act or concerns about agricultural land loss in your community? Chris Davis wants to hear your personal stories about family farms and development pressures. Send him an email at chris.davis@NewsChannel5.com.