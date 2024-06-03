'A good ole boy system' Former Metro Police lieutenant speaks out about his claims against MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Metro Nashville Police lieutenant, who wrote a lengthy complaint about his former department, claims he has specific proof to a variety of allegations he's made against them.

An independent attorney, Edward Stanton III,has been brought into investigate the claims. But for the first time, NewsChannel 5 is hearing from the former lieutenant himself. He sat down for an interview with our Chris Davis.

"Basically a good ole boy system, with rank bias and people protecting each other," explained former Lt. Garet Davidson, who served for two years in Metro's Internal Affairs Division — which they've named the Office of Professional Accountability. Overall, he served in the department for more than a decade before his resignation earlier this year.

Davidson says during his time with the Office of Professional Accountability, he didn't like what he saw.

"Oftentimes rank and file will be pressured into resignations, whereas command staff are given more of a greased exit from the department," he said.

He claims, after bringing concerns up the chain of command, he ultimately decided it was better for him to fight this externally.

"Going outside of it allows me to have a much more vocal platform," said Davidson.

Vocal, he's been indeed.

Davidson wrote a 61 page written complaint with bombshell claims. They include an allegation that two top department leaders quietly worked with state lawmakers to pass a law that would eliminate the Community Oversight Board. The COB used to have the power to investigate police misconduct until the new law went into effect.

"It’s in my opinion, a slap to the face of Nashville," said Davidson.

Davidson claims he was in the room when the Office of Professional Accountability called a meeting to go over the new law with one of those department leaders, but it was actually a rouse.

"The real reason she was having him coming down was to present him an award for his efforts on it and ensure some of the language was as it needed to be," said he said.

Metro Police specifically rejected that notion. Spokesperson Don Aaron tells NewsChannel 5 they "reject as false any assert that they were involved in the process of crafting legislation," he wrote in a statement.

Regarding the award, Aaron says it was to honor Deputy Chief Chris Gilder for helping them navigate the changes in the law, not for helping create the law.

Deputy Chief Gilder recalls being asked to visit the Office of Professional Accountability in late July or August of 2023 to brief the staff on changes in state law that created the Community Review Board verses the former Community Oversight Board. As an attorney who had helped members of OPA and other department components navigate the COB process since it was created, Gilder thought nothing was unusual in being asked to explain the differences created by the new statute. When he got to OPA, he was surprised to receive a small acrylic star. The inscription named him OPA’s Star for 2023. Gilder’s perception of the context for this was his help in resolving various issues in the relationship between OPA and the COB.

Don Aaron, Spokesperson for MNPD

"Well, that may be what Don Aaron’s been told," said Davidson in response. "That’s simply not accurate at all because I was there, others were there and that’s why there has to be an outside review of this."

Davidson tells NewsChannel 5 he has some secretly made recordings that can back up most of his allegations. However, he wouldn't commit to actually handing those over to the independent investigator.

"I'm open to it," said Davidson. "I guess we'll see how things play out. I’m just cautiously optimistic that he will be able to do what needs to be done and that will encourage me to help him out in every way possible."

NewsChannel 5 asked Davidson what he hopes the outcome will be from this independent investigation.

"I’m hoping that this will affect the law as it stands for the [Community Oversight Board.] I hope there are key changes within leadership," he said.

When asked if key leadership changes included Chief John Drake, Davidson said he wanted to see the outcome of the investigation first, but didn't completely eliminate the consideration.