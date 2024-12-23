A Humphreys County family doubles in size and love, just in time for Christmas

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — For a lot of people, some of the worst days of their lives can play out in a courtroom. Thankfully, that wasn't the case for one family from Humphreys County. After all, it wasn't an ordinary day at the Rutherford County Courthouse.

Jeanna and Michael Dubois began this journey two years ago, with a life-changing phone call: could they take in two young boys to foster? "We took them in on an emergency situation," said Jeanna. "And I’m like, we can do this, we just have Aiden. We can foster these kids. We had no intention of adoption at the time."

Jeffery and Austin quickly became beloved members of their family. "It’s fun, there’s always stuff to do," said Jeffery, the older brother.

"Yeah, and it's the best," added Austin, the younger brother.

But it was hard for Jeffery and Austin to truly be happy, without their two younger brothers Carson and Jackson, who were placed in other foster homes. "I was very worried since they wasn’t here," said Austin.

"I was real sad. Worried about Carson and Jackson the whole time," said Jeffery.

"And that’s all they talked about. We want to see our little brothers. So we’re like. We want these little brothers," said Jeanna.

Then came another unexpected twist. Michael and Jeanna also got full custody of three more of their grandchildren. Could these grandparents really take on raising eight children, ages 5-15, all under one roof? "They love being together," said Jeanna.

"They play with each other so much," said Michael.

Ultimately, the Dubois family decided they had enough room in their house and hearts to call all of those children their own. So, with a little help from Judge Darrell Scarlett — Jeffery, Austin, Carson, and Jackson now have a forever place to call home. "I’m happy to approve it, congratulations to all of you. You’ve got a big family here," said Judge Scarlett.

Their new home may be a little loud and rowdy at times, but it's also one full of love, happiness, and much-needed stability. "Me and my brothers are happy and safe and in a good home with each other," said Austin.

"And we ain’t got to worry about being separated anymore," added Jeffery.

It's one of the many reasons this was truly extraordinary in court. "It’s over, they’re ours," said Jeanna, simply with a smile.

If you have an interest in becoming a foster parent, just like the Dubois family, you can click here for more information.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.